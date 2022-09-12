News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Will Rakul Give Into Temptation?

By Rediff Movies
September 12, 2022 17:09 IST
Karisma's blingy but... Ileana's 'daze'... Ishaan drops his shirt...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh feasts her eyes and writes, 'Psychosomatic eating!! I could truly eat it all up.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

A blingy dress and no make-up... that's Karisma Kapoor's look for the weekend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz spends Sunday 'in a sun daze.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

'Sunday cycle ride cut short coz of a punctured tyre.. much to my dismay and my knight in shining auto’s amusement,' writes Farhan Akhtar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'Sunday morning done right.. What’s your exercise plan for the day my lobsters?' asks Tisca Chopra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

Ram Charan was in 'work mood' on the weekend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

John Abraham's hot sculpted bod.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

And Ishaan Khatter's hot sculpted bod.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram

Mahima Chaudhry's message to Sonali Bendre: 'I love you. YOU=SUNSHINE.'

'I ran into sunshine today guys.

'We all Have always been such big fans of .. of her style, grace, beauty omg her bravery and she’s so inspiring..and so so much more.

'When @anupampkher shared the news about my cancer detection in june sonali gave me the warmest , longest call, That chat was so calming, comforting I remember I slept like a baby post that .. after a really long time. Love her.'

Rediff Movies
