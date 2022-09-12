Will Rakul Give Into Temptation?

Karisma's blingy but... Ileana's 'daze'... Ishaan drops his shirt...
Rakul Singh feasts her eyes and writes, 'Psychosomatic eating!! I could truly eat it all up.'
A blingy dress and no make-up... that's Karisma Kapoor's look for the weekend.
Ileana D'Cruz spends Sunday 'in a sun daze.'
'Sunday cycle ride cut short coz of a punctured tyre.. much to my dismay and my knight in shining auto’s amusement,' writes Farhan Akhtar.
'Sunday morning done right.. What’s your exercise plan for the day my lobsters?' asks Tisca Chopra.
Ram Charan was in 'work mood' on the weekend.
John Abraham's hot sculpted bod.
And Ishaan Khatter's hot sculpted bod.
Mahima Chaudhry's message to Sonali Bendre: 'I love you. YOU=SUNSHINE.'
'I ran into sunshine today guys.
'We all Have always been such big fans of .. of her style, grace, beauty omg her bravery and she’s so inspiring..and so so much more.
'When @anupampkher shared the news about my cancer detection in june sonali gave me the warmest , longest call, That chat was so calming, comforting I remember I slept like a baby post that .. after a really long time. Love her.'