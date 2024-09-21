Don't Call Me Bae, Call Me Gorgeous!

Rakul gets goofy.... Rashmika is hawt... Pooja goes retro...
Don't call her Bae, call Ananya Panday gorgeous, as she dazzles in a custom-made flamingo pink and black Manish Malhotra gown.
Taapsee Pannu channels her diva energy with 'bold moves, big dreams, and being unapologetically yourself.'
Rakul Singh's post pack-up look.
Is that a new phone Madhuri Dixit?
Huma Qureshi's casual photoshoot.
Rashmika Mandanna looks hot.
What's on Shilpa Shetty's playlist?
Pooja Hegde goes retro.
Can you guess who this actress is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.
Sonali Bendre takes a selfie with husband Goldie Behl and Dia Mirza.
Dijit Dosanjh's table is laid out in Paris.
*That's Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com