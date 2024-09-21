News
Don't Call Me Bae, Call Me Gorgeous!

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 21, 2024 13:05 IST
Rakul gets goofy.... Rashmika is hawt... Pooja goes retro...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Don't call her Bae, call Ananya Panday gorgeous, as she dazzles in a custom-made flamingo pink and black Manish Malhotra gown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu channels her diva energy with 'bold moves, big dreams, and being unapologetically yourself.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh's post pack-up look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Is that a new phone Madhuri Dixit?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi's casual photoshoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looks hot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

What's on Shilpa Shetty's playlist?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde goes retro.

 

Can you guess who this actress is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Sonali Bendre takes a selfie with husband Goldie Behl and Dia Mirza.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Dijit Dosanjh's table is laid out in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

*That's Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
