Rediff.com  » Movies » The Film Kareena Wants To Show Her Sons

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
September 19, 2024 11:13 IST
'If after 25 years, I don't experiment, it's going to be never.'

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kareena Kapoor looked gorgeous when she stepped out to announce a film festival named after her.

The actor, who turns 44 on September 21, has been in the film industry for 25 years -- yes, it's been *that* long since Refugee released in June 2000 -- but says she still feels like she just gave her first shot yesterday.

PVR INOX Pictures has curated a film festival to celebrate 25 years of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Six films iconic films of Kareena will be screened from September 20 to 27.

"I still have that fire and that greed of wanting to be in front of the camera," she says.

 
Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Kareena looks back at her movies and still can't believe that Jab We Met became the kind of hit that it did.

"I was shooting Tashan simultaneously and that was a big film because it had Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, but in Jab We Met, we were all kind of new and there were no big names attached to it at that point," Kareena says.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Kareena looks back at her latest film, The Buckingham Murders, which got some rave reviews.

"If after 25 years, I don't experiment, it's going to be never. I've always tried to do that with films like Chameli and Dev very early on in my career," she says.

"Commercial films like Crew and Singham is so much a part of my DNA, but I also want to try out things sometimes, as an actor."

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Which film would Kareena like to show her sons, Taimur and Jeh? She tells us here.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
