Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Shine At Box Office

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Malaika Arora in Thamma.

Traditionally, Diwali is all about big budget films driven by superstars.

There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan ruled the roost (Happy New Year, Don) before he started doing very few films.

Then Salman Khan owned it with his biggies (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tiger 3) but then started concentrating primarily on Eid.

Aamir Khan too scored big with Thugs of Hindostan at least on the opening day but then he is known more for his Christmas releases.

As for Akshay Kumar (Sooryavanshi, Housefull 4) and Ajay Devgn (Singham Again, Golmaal Again), they took a break this year from bringing their biggies.

All of this means that the stage was wide open for the others outside the Top 10 superstars to make their way in and that gave an opportunity to Ayushmann Khurrana (a superstar of multiplex films pre-pandemic) and Harshvardhan Rane (a mini-star of sorts after Sanam Teri Kasam re-releaseD) to aim for something brighter and shinier with their Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat this Diwali.

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Thamma has been mounted on a big scale as it belongs to the Maddock horror comedy universe where most films have been commercial successes.

With a reported budget of Rs 145 crores (Rs 1.45 billion), which means expectations were good enough to justify the cost of production and the expected final outcome.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been made at a very controlled cost of about Rs 25 crores to Rs 30 crores (Rs 250 million to Rs 300 million), which means decent enough collections were going to be good enough to pull it through.

If the two day numbers of both films are any indication, then this Diwali will be good for Bollywood. Thamma earned Rs 25.11 crores (Rs 251.1 million) on its opening day. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which has been playing on much fewer screens, also got itself a double digit opening of Rs 10.10 crores (Rs 101 million).

The start ensured that the job was done for the two films; the second day too was promising.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana in Thamma.

Thamma collected Rs 19.23 crores (Rs 192.3 million) more on Day 2. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat held well at Rs 8 crores (Rs 80 million)*, which pretty much ensures that it's a success in the making.

The two day total for the two films is Rs 44.34 crores (Rs 443.4 million) and Rs 18.10 crores* (Rs 181 million) respectively, and there are four more days ahead in the holiday season before Monday arrives.

That's heartening for the industry which really needed a push with its non-star driven films as well.

*Estimates

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff