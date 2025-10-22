Harshvardhan-Sonam's Date Night

Whatever the reviews may say, the makers of the Diwali release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, seem happy to organise a special screening for their friends from the industry.

The lead cast Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa arrive together.

Shaad Randhawa.

Gouri and Director Milap Zaveri.

Sonal Chauhan.

Nargis Fakhri.

Avneet Kaur.

Sophie Choudry.

Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi.

Elnaaz Norouzi.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni.

Bosco Martis with a friend.

Lizelle with Remo D'Souza.

Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey.

Neha Swami and Arjun Bijlani.

Sonu Nigam.

Munawar Faruqui.

Avinash Tiwary.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff