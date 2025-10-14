WATCH Rashmika-Malaika Dance To Poison Baby

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna at the Thamma event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

At the trailer launch of Thamma last month, Ayushmann Khurrana playfully admitted he was missing his 'Thamma ki Stree,' Rashmika Mandanna.

On Monday, October 13, 2025, the duo reunited in Mumbai, exuding adorable chemistry as they kicked off the promotions for their coming Diwali release.

IMAGE: Ayushmann and Rashmika at the Thamma event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

The reunion was marked by a romantic duet as Ayushmann and Rashmika danced on the film's love song, Tum Mere Na Huye.

WATCH: Rashmika and Ayushmann dance on Tum Mere Na Huye.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The event saw the launch of a new Thamma song, Poison Baby, a dance number with Rashmika sharing the dance floor with Malaika Arora.

IMAGE: Rashmika and Malaika Arora at the Thamma event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Rashmika introduced Malaika on stage by calling her 'the OG' and the two recreated the song with their fiery dance moves.

"I am super, super excited to be a part of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It's been a great privilege to be a part of it. After so long, I really enjoyed a song. It's going to be a Thamma-ka!" Malaika said with a smile.

WATCH: Malaika and Rashmika dance on Poison Baby...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Ayushmann said his "most favourite" track from the film is a romantic ballad Rahein Na Rahein Hum and praised Composer Sachin-Jigar for doing a "great job" on the song.

"Exactly one year ago, we announced Thamma with this song and it went viral on social media. We were all waiting for this song and it's finally here," Ayushmann said.

Jigar Saraiya, one half of the musical duo, revealed that Ayushmann recorded a different version of the song, which will be released in due course.

The audience asked Ayushmann to perform the song, which he obliged.

WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana sings Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock's horror-comedy universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2, and is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

IMAGE: Music composer Jigar Saraiya, Co-Producer Amar Kaushik, Director Aditya Sarpotdar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Composer Sachin Sanghvi at the Thamma event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Aditya said he dropped by after attending the censor board screening for Thamma and racing to complete the sound mixing work ahead of its October 21 release date.

"We are really looking forward to showing everyone the film. We want to put out the best version of the film. We are counting the days," Aditya said.

IMAGE: Rashmika at the Thamma event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

WATCH: A song on Rashmika Mandanna's playlist