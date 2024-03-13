Like Disha's HOT Blingy Avatar?

Disha Patani, who will be seen in this week's release Yodha, always gets her fashion game on point.
Her Instagram feed is probably among the hottest there is, as she regularly sets it on fire by sharing sizzling pictures of herself.
Namrata Thakker sifts through her hottest fashionable looks.
Disha looks like a diva, as she steps out for an awards night in a body-hugging, crimson red satin gown with a plunging neckline.
They say a little black dress is a must in your closet but we think a little sparkly dress is a better investment, going by Disha's sartorial choice.
Disha makes ethnic wear look effortlessly sexy.
Disha clearly has a thing for bling and we aren't complaining because she's slaying her shimmery co-ord set.
Disha fills out a beautiful white corset dress by Alex Perry.
Making a classy style statement in an all-black Versace outfit, paired with black stilettos and a Greca Goddess bag.
If there's any such thing as ultra glam, then this is it!
Even a simple pair of denims with a corset top can look vogue.
Disha gives us old Hollywood vibes in a fitted black gown and chic hairdo.
Disha's pink sequin and embellished sari designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock is a perfect outfit for a cocktail party.