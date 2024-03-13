Like Disha's HOT Blingy Avatar?

Disha Patani, who will be seen in this week's release Yodha, always gets her fashion game on point.

Her Instagram feed is probably among the hottest there is, as she regularly sets it on fire by sharing sizzling pictures of herself.

Namrata Thakker sifts through her hottest fashionable looks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha looks like a diva, as she steps out for an awards night in a body-hugging, crimson red satin gown with a plunging neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

They say a little black dress is a must in your closet but we think a little sparkly dress is a better investment, going by Disha's sartorial choice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha makes ethnic wear look effortlessly sexy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha clearly has a thing for bling and we aren't complaining because she's slaying her shimmery co-ord set.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha fills out a beautiful white corset dress by Alex Perry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Making a classy style statement in an all-black Versace outfit, paired with black stilettos and a Greca Goddess bag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

If there's any such thing as ultra glam, then this is it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Even a simple pair of denims with a corset top can look vogue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha gives us old Hollywood vibes in a fitted black gown and chic hairdo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha's pink sequin and embellished sari designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock is a perfect outfit for a cocktail party.