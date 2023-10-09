Tejas Trailer: Kangana Means WAR!

Kangana Ranaut seems to be in fine form in Tejas, observes Mayur Sanap.

Trust Kangana Ranaut to impress with her choice of roles when it comes to showcasing her versatility as an actor. In her latest outing, Tejas, she is an Indian Air Force pilot named Tejas Gill.

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the two-and-a-half minute trailer gives us a peek into the film's heroic tale, as Kangana's pilot embarks on a high-stake mission.

The clip opens with Shashwat Sachdev's pulsating BGM as we hear Kangana saying, 'Bharat ko chhedoge toh woh chhodege nahin (We will come for you if you provoke India.)'

This sets the tone for the story which has no qualms about its aggressive politics. And if you're still in doubt, the text appears, 'From the makers of Uri.'

Next, we learn that an Indian spy has been captured in Pakistan and Kangana valiantly steps forward for the rescue mission, as she feels, 'Zaroori nahi hai har baar baatcheet hone chahiye, jung ke maidan mein ab jung honi chahiye. (It's not necessary to have a dialogue every time, there should be a war in the battlefield.)'

The trailer moves at warp speed as we see glimpses of this mission being put to work.

In the end, an emotional Kangana appears in a flight suit and helmet, saying, 'When in doubt, think about the nation.'

The immediate thought that comes to mind is how commanding Kangana's screen presence is in her fighter mode. Her body language signals a deep sense of calm amid bedlam, and she seems to be in fine form.

The trailer also features a brief appearance by Ashish Vidyarthi and Varun Mitra (Guilty Minds) who play Kangana's senior officer and love interest respectively.

What doesn't dreary VFX at play.

From a visual stand point, the film seems to have relied quite heavily on special effects and that makes it look inauthentic.

One hopes the film is at least narratively engaging to make up for its shoddy effects.

Tejas releases on October 27.