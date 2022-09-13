News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Tara's Off For A ROMANTIC Holiday

Tara's Off For A ROMANTIC Holiday

By Rediff Movies
September 13, 2022 16:50 IST
Bollywood stars prefer comfort over style when they travel these days, discovers Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar.

With Ek Villain Returns getting a digital release on Netflix, Tara Sutaria decides to take a vacation.

 

Boyfriend Aadar Jain is her travel partner.

 

Kriti Kharbanda -- who's been busy with her brother's wedding -- was spotted in biker shorts and an oversized silver jacket.

 

A tracksuit is what Shamita Shetty wants.

 

Akanksha Puri hides her shorts under a long shirt.

 

Khushali Kumar, who is looking forward to the release of Dhokha: Round D Corner, flings a net jacket over her gym wear.

 

Her co-star, Aparshakti Khurana, is happy in brown and white.

 

That's what The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumar likes to wear to the airport.

Rediff Movies
