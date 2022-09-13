Tara's Off For A ROMANTIC Holiday

Bollywood stars prefer comfort over style when they travel these days, discovers Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar.
With Ek Villain Returns getting a digital release on Netflix, Tara Sutaria decides to take a vacation.
Boyfriend Aadar Jain is her travel partner.
Kriti Kharbanda -- who's been busy with her brother's wedding -- was spotted in biker shorts and an oversized silver jacket.
A tracksuit is what Shamita Shetty wants.
Akanksha Puri hides her shorts under a long shirt.
Khushali Kumar, who is looking forward to the release of Dhokha: Round D Corner, flings a net jacket over her gym wear.
Her co-star, Aparshakti Khurana, is happy in brown and white.
That's what The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumar likes to wear to the airport.