Rediff.com  » Movies » The ZABARDAST Bollywood Quiz

The ZABARDAST Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 13, 2022 17:14 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ahoy there!

Your weekly dose of Bollywood quiz is here.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Yaadein
B. Ajnabee
C. Khushi
  A. Yaadein
 
A. Vivah
B. Teri Meri Kahaani
C. Mausam
  B. Teri Meri Kahaani
 
A. Wajood
B. Satya
C. Chhal
  B. Satya
 
A. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
B. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
C. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
  C. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
 
A. Virasat
B. Vishwavidhaata
C. Bhai
  A. Virasat
 
A. Players
B. Dolly Ki Doli
C. Aisha
  C. Aisha
 
A. Dil Aashna Hai
B. Chaahat
C. Deewana
  C. Deewana
 
A. Mard
B. Chameli Ki Shaadi
C. Teri Meherbaniyan
  A. Mard
 
A. Chandni Bar
B. Traffic Signal
C. Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
  B. Traffic Signal
 
A. Hindi Medium
B. Qarib Qarib Single
C. Madaari
  A. Hindi Medium
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
