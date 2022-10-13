Ananya And Her Boys!

Shetty love... Ishaan starts a new project... Maniesh-Sanyukta celebrate Karva Chauth...
Ananya Panday posts a pic with Arjun Varain Singh who makes his directorial debut with their film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
She writes, 'My boys!!! WE MADE A MOVIE it's a wrap on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience.
'I didn't know it was possible to love so many people at once but that's what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film @arjunvarain.singh thank you for choosing me, holding my hand every step of the way, making this so collaborative and bringing the best energy on set!!'
She shares another picture with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi and writes, 'I hope I made you proud @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh it's crazy how much we've become our characters through this journey, I feel the bond they share so strongly with you two.
'The best friends and co actors a girl could ask for @zoieakhtar @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 I always dreamed of working with you all in some way and I couldn't have thought of a better way - thank you for trusting me.'
The Shetty sisters -- Shilpa and Shamita -- show some sibling love.
Ishaan Khatter is 'shooting for something special and fun.. body busted, but the mind and spirit racinggg, best job in the world'.
Maniesh Paul shares a pic with wife Sanyukta and writes, 'It's not just keeping a fast but keeping it for 16 karwa chauths in a row and that also for a man who troubles you so much (sometimes) tum mere liye fast rakhti ho aur main tumhaare aage fast fast khaata hoon @sanyuktap thank you... love you to the moon and back More power to all the ladies fasting today across the world Happy karwa chauth #mp #fast #karwachauth #love #blessings.'
Neil Nitin Mukesh shares a picture of his mother Nishi and wife Rukmini on the occasion of Karva Chauth: 'Happy Karva Chauth to all. God bless all the wives who are fasting for their husbands. and bless those husband whose wives are fasting all day.'