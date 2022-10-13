News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ananya And Her Boys!

Ananya And Her Boys!

By Rediff Movies
October 13, 2022 14:55 IST
Shetty love... Ishaan starts a new project... Maniesh-Sanyukta celebrate Karva Chauth...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday posts a pic with Arjun Varain Singh who makes his directorial debut with their film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

She writes, 'My boys!!! WE MADE A MOVIE it's a wrap on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience.

'I didn't know it was possible to love so many people at once but that's what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film @arjunvarain.singh thank you for choosing me, holding my hand every step of the way, making this so collaborative and bringing the best energy on set!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

She shares another picture with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi and writes, 'I hope I made you proud @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh it's crazy how much we've become our characters through this journey, I feel the bond they share so strongly with you two.

'The best friends and co actors a girl could ask for @zoieakhtar @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 I always dreamed of working with you all in some way and I couldn't have thought of a better way - thank you for trusting me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

The Shetty sisters -- Shilpa and Shamita -- show some sibling love.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter is 'shooting for something special and fun.. body busted, but the mind and spirit racinggg, best job in the world'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul shares a pic with wife Sanyukta and writes, 'It's not just keeping a fast but keeping it for 16 karwa chauths in a row and that also for a man who troubles you so much (sometimes) tum mere liye fast rakhti ho aur main tumhaare aage fast fast khaata hoon @sanyuktap thank you... love you to the moon and back More power to all the ladies fasting today across the world Happy karwa chauth #mp #fast #karwachauth #love #blessings.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares a picture of his mother Nishi and wife Rukmini on the occasion of Karva Chauth: 'Happy Karva Chauth to all. God bless all the wives who are fasting for their husbands. and bless those husband whose wives are fasting all day.'

Rediff Movies
