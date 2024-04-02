Tamannaah Gets Ready To Scare You This April

The first quarter of 2024 has ended on a positive note.

While Fighter entered the Rs 200 Crore (Rs 2 billion) Club, Shaitaan is aiming for a Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) lifetime. And now, Crew is also building its case to enter Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club.

Meanwhile, Joginder Tuteja lists April's theatre releases.

Family Star

Release date: April 5

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur team up in the romcom, Family Star.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star also stars Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi and Ravi Babu, and sees a special appearance by VD's rumoured beau, Rashmika Mandanna.

The film will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

JNU: Jahangir National University

Release date: April 5

JNU revolves around Sourabh Sharma, a student from a small town, who gets restless with the anti-national activities of the Left wing on campus.

Written and directed by Vinay Sharma, it stars Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Rashmi Desai and Sonnalli Seygall.

Will this be yet another propaganda movie?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Release date: April 10

There has been constant hype around Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ever since it was announced a couple of years ago.

The midweek Eid release sees Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff come together.

The trailer promises that Director Ali Abbas Zafar has raised the ante for the action entertainer genre, and with this, he would be creating something even bigger than his previous release, Tiger 3.

Maidaan

Release date: April 10

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan will offer something completely different from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which releases on the same day.

Directed by Amit Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), Maidaan is based on legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim's life, who changed the face of football in India.

Maidaan went into production about five years ago and while it faced many challenges, it is nice to see that it's getting a grand release.

Devgn feels this story must reach every Indian, and lists his reasons for it.

Aranmanai 4

Release date: April 11

Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna get together for this Tamil horror comedy.

Written and directed by Sundar C, Aranmanai 4 features Sundar himself and is the fourth installment in the Aranmanai film series.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Release date: April 19

Back in 2010, Love Sex Aur Dhokha had turned out to be a surprise success at the box office.

Made at a shoestring budget, it ended up netting Rs 9 crore (Rs 90 million) at the box office, which was a very good number.

It also made stars out of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Now, Producer Ekta Kapoor and Director Dibakar Banerjee are releasing the second installment of this naughty franchise this month.

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Release date: April 19

The unique cast is the USP of Do Aur Do Pyaar. Vidya Balan leads the show, and is joined by Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

A mature urban romcom, the film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an erstwhile assistant director with Ram Gopal Varma.

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Release date: April 19

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao with Director Sharan Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Mr and Mrs Mahi is a sports drama, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in their second collaboration after Roohi.

This Dharma Production is directed by Sharan Sharma of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl fame.

Ruslaan

Release date: April 26

Is he an artist or a killer? Well, with a guitar as well as well a gun in his hand, Aayush Sharma would be making further inroads into the action genre after Antim - The Final Truth, which had released two-and-a-half years ago.

Sushrii Mishraa makes her debut as a leading lady in Ruslaan and Jagapathi Babu has a key role.

Monkey Man

Release date: Expected in April

Dev Patel's acclaimed directorial debut Monkey Man is inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman.

The film is set in Mumbai and features Dev as a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother.

The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash and Makarand Deshpande.