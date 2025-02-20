HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Take The RED HOT Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
February 20, 2025 12:15 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

The colour Red enjoys a striking role in Hindi movies.

From Dimple Kapadia's sexy red chiffon in Saagar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's gorgeous celebration of all shades of scarlet in everything he creates, Bollywood's 'laal ishq' is endless and exquisite.

On that note, here's a red hot special quiz for you.

All you have to do is identify the movie by looking at the photograph.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
