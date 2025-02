Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

2025 had barely just begun and it's 'Hello February' already.

As we step into a brand new month, it's time to test your filmi keeda with this week's fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie starring these February-born Bollywood celebrities.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com