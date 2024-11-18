Kangana Hits The Campaign Trail

With her film Emergency seeing no release date yet, Kangana Ranaut has turned her attention to her next pet passion.
She held a roadshow in Nagpur on Sunday for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pravin Datke ahead of Wednesday's Maharashtra assembly elections.
Datke is contesting the election from the Nagpur Central assembly constituency.
Kangana began the roadshow from the Bengali Panja area in the city. She will also hold a roadshow in the Nagpur West constituency.
Datke is a member of the state legislative council and former chief of the party's city unit.