Home  » Movies » Kangana Hits The Campaign Trail

Kangana Hits The Campaign Trail

Source: PTI
November 18, 2024 09:21 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

With her film Emergency seeing no release date yet, Kangana Ranaut has turned her attention to her next pet passion.

She held a roadshow in Nagpur on Sunday for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pravin Datke ahead of Wednesday's Maharashtra assembly elections.

Datke is contesting the election from the Nagpur Central assembly constituency.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kangana began the roadshow from the Bengali Panja area in the city. She will also hold a roadshow in the Nagpur West constituency.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Datke is a member of the state legislative council and former chief of the party's city unit.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Source: PTI
