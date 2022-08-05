News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sunny's Passionate About Pink!

Sunny's Passionate About Pink!

By Rediff Movies
August 05, 2022 17:26 IST
Bollywood works hard but travels harder!

Here's bringing you beautiful images from their travel diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone dresses up in designer Anikate Satam's creation and calls it her 'Dubai outfit'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala sends a cryptic message from the UK: 'Somehow no one reads the wall.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F sure knows how to make beautiful pictures in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

See what we mean?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker shares a picture from Rishikesh, the 'Yoga Capital of the World'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan shares a throwback picture from her Europe trip and wants to go back!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

'Sun Sea Sand n Palm trees is where you will find me,' writes Urmila Matondkar from Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

The Rangeela actor is on holiday with her husband Mohsin Akhtar and she writes, 'Love is in the air along with some drizzle.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan did not travel to Paris but his picture did. He writes, 'A surprise from one who was in Paris and saw a Hair dressing Salon showing my photograph .. good Lord ! What on Earth is the World coming to.'

