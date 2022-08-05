Sunny's Passionate About Pink!

Bollywood works hard but travels harder!
Here's bringing you beautiful images from their travel diaries.
Sunny Leone dresses up in designer Anikate Satam's creation and calls it her 'Dubai outfit'.
Sobhita Dhulipala sends a cryptic message from the UK: 'Somehow no one reads the wall.'
Alaya F sure knows how to make beautiful pictures in the Maldives.
See what we mean?
Karan Tacker shares a picture from Rishikesh, the 'Yoga Capital of the World'.
Hina Khan shares a throwback picture from her Europe trip and wants to go back!
'Sun Sea Sand n Palm trees is where you will find me,' writes Urmila Matondkar from Goa.
The Rangeela actor is on holiday with her husband Mohsin Akhtar and she writes, 'Love is in the air along with some drizzle.'
Amitabh Bachchan did not travel to Paris but his picture did. He writes, 'A surprise from one who was in Paris and saw a Hair dressing Salon showing my photograph .. good Lord ! What on Earth is the World coming to.'