Deepika's SPECIAL Dinner Date!

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Thursday.

Deepika Padukone goes on a dinner date with...

Her younger sister, Anisha!

But work always comes first for Dips.

Before dinner, she attends a Gem and Jewellery Export Council event. Of course, she makes sure Anisha is there as well.

Host Gaurav Kapur engages Deepika in conversation.

Janhvi Kapoor makes time for a picture with her fans.

Sonu Sood announces Spotify's new podcast series, Commander Karan Saxena, in which the actor lends his voice to the titular character.

Shanaya Kapoor, who's home after lovely visit to Ibiza, makes a stop at a clinic.

Akshay Kumar is back from promoting his film, Raksha Bandhan, in Pune; now, it's Mumbai's turn.

The film releases on August 11.

His onscreen sisters Smrithi Srikanth, Sahejmeen Kaur, Sadia Khateeb and Deepika Khanna stay close.

Director Aanand L Rai makes his presence felt.

Jasmin Bhasin and Gippy Grewal step out for the rehearsals of their song, Honeymoon.

Shah Rukh Khan is spotted at the airport; his bodyguard Ravi Singh follows close behind.

Shamita Shetty's airport look is stylishly comfy.

Like Shruti Haasan's take on airport fashion?

Actress-turned-producer Charmme Kaur arrives in the city to promote Liger.

Where is Paresh Rawal headed?