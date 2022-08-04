What are Samantha-Naga Chaitanya doing in Mumbai?

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Wednesday.

Estranged couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are both in Mumbai, but probably making an effort not to bump into each other.

While Sam was clicked at the airport, Chay was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office.

Allu Arjun is in town too!

The Telugu actor, who is busy shooting for Pushpa 2, headed to the J W Marriott hotel as soon as he reached Mumbai.

Urvashi Rautela does not believe in casual airport fashion!

Amyra Dastur, who will make her Punjabi movie debut in Furteela, is back in town.

Rakul Singh marches out of what clearly was an effective workout.

Kriti Sanon gets clicked outside a clinic.

Kartik Aaryan visits his Satyaprem Ki Katha Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's office.

The actor will pair with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in this love story.

It will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, who has directed Marathi films like Time Please and Double Seat.

Love birds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni get clicked together.

Maniesh Paul gets caught by the cameras.