News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What are Samantha-Naga Chaitanya doing in Mumbai?

What are Samantha-Naga Chaitanya doing in Mumbai?

By Rediff Movies
August 04, 2022 13:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Wednesday.

Estranged couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are both in Mumbai, but probably making an effort not to bump into each other.

While Sam was clicked at the airport, Chay was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office.

 

Allu Arjun is in town too!

The Telugu actor, who is busy shooting for Pushpa 2, headed to the J W Marriott hotel as soon as he reached Mumbai.

 

Urvashi Rautela does not believe in casual airport fashion!

 

Amyra Dastur, who will make her Punjabi movie debut in Furteela, is back in town.

 

Rakul Singh marches out of what clearly was an effective workout.

 

Kriti Sanon gets clicked outside a clinic.

 

Kartik Aaryan visits his Satyaprem Ki Katha Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's office.

The actor will pair with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in this love story. 

It will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, who has directed Marathi films like Time Please and Double Seat.

 

Love birds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni get clicked together.

 

Maniesh Paul gets caught by the cameras.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
What Are Ranbir, Karan Johar Planning?
What Are Ranbir, Karan Johar Planning?
Katrina's In Masti Mode!
Katrina's In Masti Mode!
Alaya's Bikini Holiday In The Maldives
Alaya's Bikini Holiday In The Maldives
SC may refer Sena vs Sena matter to Constitution Bench
SC may refer Sena vs Sena matter to Constitution Bench
What Did Jaishankar And Blinken Discuss?
What Did Jaishankar And Blinken Discuss?
Data protection bill: New law by next Budget session
Data protection bill: New law by next Budget session
#IndianIdol: Painter Who Dares To Dream
#IndianIdol: Painter Who Dares To Dream

More like this

'World has changed on Twitter, not in reality'

'World has changed on Twitter, not in reality'

5 Reasons Everybody LOVES KBC

5 Reasons Everybody LOVES KBC

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances