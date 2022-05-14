'The Archies grew up in front of me'

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda look cute as part of the The Archies gang.

And no one is more thrilled than their families.

IMAGE: (Beginning from the left) Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan; Mihir Ahuja (seen in Super 30); Vedang Raina; Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor; Yuvraj Menda; Dot; and (seated) Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

It's a celebratory Saturday in the Bachchan, Khan and Kapoor homes as a picture and video, promoting Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, got a lot of online love.

Proud grandfather Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to shower blessings on his grandson, Agastya Nanda, who is making his debut in the film. 'another SONrise .. my GrandSON .. all the blessings Agastya .. love you .'

As did family members of the budding stars.

Thrilled mama Gauri Khan, who's looking forward to daughter Suhana's debut, wrote, 'Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!!'

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi's sister, tagged the picture as 'The cool kids!!'

Boney Kapoor seemed delighted with younger daughter Khushi. 'Amazing First look of Archie’s Gang. My Blessings, Best wishes and loads of Good luck for the Grandest success,' he wished the youngsters.

Karan Johar, of course, was the proudest of them all! 'I grew up with The Archie’s … and now with so much love in my heart I say the Archie’s grew up in front of me! I grew up with the maker of this new universe! For me this film will never be a film…. It will be a feeling… a burst of love … and so much pride…. Here’s toasting my favourite filmmaker Zoya Akhtar….for always chartering different territories with her every film… And to all the kids on this poster !!! Welcome to the movies !! We can’t wait for these debutants. love you guys! Riverdale is my bachpan ka pyaar!