Who's Who In The Archies

Get ready to say hello to The Archies!

Zoya Akhtar directs the Indian adaptation of the popular comic franchise and the first look promises a nostalgic trip.

Set in 1960s India, the film features popular characters like Archie, Veronica, Betty, Reggie, Dilton, Ethel and Jughead played by a bunch of newbies.

Mayur Sanap takes a look at who plays who in The Archies.

Suhana Khan Is Veronica Lodge

Veronica is that 'It Girl' who is desired by every boy in her town. She is pretty, fashionable, smart and sassy. Oh, and she is super rich!

She might be a popular diva, but she's also kind and shares a lovely bond with her friends, especially BFF Betty.

Think of her as a deadly mix of Shanaya from Student of the Year and Poo from K3G.

Suhana, 23, appeared on the cover of Vogue India in 2018 and represents multiple brands even before her debut. With over four million followers on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan's only daughter enjoys immense social media clout.

Khushi Kapoor Is Betty Cooper

Betty is your girl next door with an endearing personality.

Her affable nature makes her friends with everyone around her, but Betty's best friend is Veronica.

Khushi, 22, is not new to the limelight.

Movie legend Sridevi and Producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter will follow in the footsteps of sister Janhvi, already a movie star.

Agastya Nanda Is Archie Andrews

Archie is a carefree and charming lad, known for his love of music and effervescent nature.

This teenage heartthrob whisks a cocktail of complicated love and confusing friendship when he gets romantically involved with his two buddies: Betty and Veronica.

Agastya, 22, has movie legend Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan for grandparents and a great-grandfather in movie mogul Raj Kapoor.

His dad Nikhil Nanda -- whose late mother Ritu Nanda was Raj Kapoor's elder daughter -- runs the Escorts empire, but Agastya -- who is a social media recluse -- has chosen acting over business. At least for now.

Mihir Ahuja Is Jughead Jones

Jughead is a very loyal friend to Agastya's Archie and loves to eat!

Mihir, 25, has already experienced the magic of the screen with brief roles in Super 30, Dolly Aur Kitty Ke Chamakte Sitare, Made In Heaven and Bard of Blood.

Dot Is Ethel Muggs

Witty and adorable, Ethel is a wannabe hair stylist who loves her friends dearly. But she clearly loves Jughead the most!

Dot aka Aditi Saigal, 22, plays Ethel.

Before turning to acting, Dot was a singer and songwriter whose 2021 song Khamotion made her quite popular in the indie music space.

Vedang Raina Is Reggie Mantle

Sarcastic and wisecracking Reggie may be full of himself but he does value his friends.

Vedang, 27, rose to fame when some of his music videos went viral on social media.

He displayed his musical abilities with his covers of American tracks such as The Weeknd's Earned It and Khalid's Talk.

Yuvraj Menda Is Dilton Doiley

Dilton is the nerdy college whiz kid.

He is the go-to person for his group if they need any help with studies and homework.

In his first look, Yuvraj was seen holding a book, which is a character trait of Dilton.

Yuvraj, 21, is a social media influencer best known for his fun Instagram videos.