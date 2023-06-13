Suhana Heads To Brazil With...

The Archies cast -- Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi -- were spotted at Mumbai airport to catch a flight to Brazil.

The other actors, including Aditi Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina, accompanied them.

The team is heading for the Netflix global fan event, Tudum 2023.

The convention event will be held from June 16 to 18 in Sao Paulo, and will feature over 2,000 square metres of activities, games, live music and more. The convention will also give attendees the chance to see their favourite stars up close.

The live stream will be broadcast around the world on June 17.

The actors twinned wore black jackets with white and yellow stripes and Archies written on the back.

Suhana's proud father Shah Rukh Khan recently shared The Archies poster and tweeted, 'I remember when I was young (millions of years ago) would book my Archie's Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar, and co-written by Zoya, Reema Kagti and Ayesha DeVitre Dhillon.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar