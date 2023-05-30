News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Diamonds Are Deepika's Best Friends

Diamonds Are Deepika's Best Friends

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 30, 2023 09:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Disha at a fashion show... Huma takes a selfie... Prajakta goes to San Francisco...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone is the face of Cartier's latest Le Voyage Recommence May 2023 collection, and she makes sure to show off their collection.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Cartier's Le Voyage Recommence, a new 90-piece high jewellery collection, was unveiled in Florence on Wednesday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani is showing off jewellery too. At the Shiv Narayan Jeweller's fashion show in Hyderabad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi lets her sunglasses do the talking.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli takes a walk in San Francisco.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna gives an 'uncomfortable pose.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea Kapoor shares a throwback picture with sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and writes, 'This time, 2019. London, out and about with @sonamkapoor.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty's 'Some Monday motivesh... from 3 weeks ago.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna gets ready for the IIFA awards: 'Dressing up can be fun but it's also exhausting. Grateful to my glam team who made it so easy with their incredible talent. Here's a sneak peak behind the scenes. Thank you for a glamorous night!'

 

REDIFF MOVIES
