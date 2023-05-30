The Stars Who Slayed At Cannes

While our favourite Bollywood celebs made some fashion mistakes at Cannes this year, there were plenty of times when they turned up looking stunning.

Namrata Thakker looks at the divas who slayed at Cannes with their fabulous sartorial choices.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Image

Esha Gupta stayed true to her sexy fashionista image and walked the red carpet in a flowly satin gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline.

The custom Nicholas Jebran outfit made her Cannes debut more than memorable!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar was one of the best dressed Indian celebs at Cannes this year.

While her red carpet debut was impressive, her baby blue tulle gown with 3D floral embellishments from NEDO made her look beyond stunning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richard Quinn/Instagram

Anushka Sharma was the epitome of poise and elegance as she made a striking debut at Cannes in a cream-coloured Richard Quinn off-shoulder embellished gown, which fit her like a glove.

Her subtle makeup and sleek bun complemented her look perfectly.

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Aditi Rao Hydari looked like a summer dream in her custom-made yellow, strapless, ruffled ball gown by designer Micheal Cinco.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's desi avatar at Cannes didn't wow everyone, but her shimmery fringe dress by Rachel Gilbert brought out her glamorous side.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty gets brownie points for not just experimenting with her bubble wrap outfit, but also pulling it off with like a true diva.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

At the world premiere of her film Kennedy, Sunny Leone made a bold style statement in a eye-grabbing one-shoulder, pink satin gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a cape-like train.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mouni Roy was a vision in her ivory strapless, glitzy ball gown from Atelier Zuhra, as she walked the red carpet at Cannes for the first time during the screening of the Italian film Rapito.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur's silver sari-gown is what you get when you blend desi with modern.

The custom outfit, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, featured Swarovski stones and crystals, making it rather exquisite to the eyes.

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

A leather outfit can easily backfire but not when Shruti Haasan is wearing it.

She stormed the Cannes film festival in a black leather skirt-set with matching heels and looked absolutely badass.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi gets a mention in the list a second time thanks to her blue slinky, satin slip gown.