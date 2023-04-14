Spies, Superstars, A Crazy Bear On OTT

Watch Jubilee's concluding episodes. Radhika Apte is a housewife turned spy. Mithunda makes his OTT debut. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.
Cocaine Bear
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5
Language: English
Based on true events of 1985, Director Elizabeth Banks's furious offering follows a black bear's cocaine-powered rampage across the Georgia forest ensuing in a bloody trail and bonkers entertainment.
Jubilee Part 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video<
Language: Hindi
The wait is over.
The concluding half of Vikramaditya Motwane's riveting, critically acclaimed Web series chronicling the golden era of Hindi film industry has dropped.
Mrs Undercover
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
A housewife must revive her special agent skills when a serial killer threatens to destroy the peace of her city in the Radhika Apte-led crime comedy.
Obsession
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
It's a dangerous, downward spiral when a surgeon embarks on a steamy affair with his son's fiancée.
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Season 5)
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
A New York housewife in the 1950s discovering her calling in comedy amidst personal upheavals and professional goals is ready to bid adieu in her fifth and final season.
Projapati
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Bengali (with subtitles)
Mithun Chakraborty and Dev play a father-son pair wherein a senior citizen's only wish is to see his wedding planner son married.
Seven Kings Must Die
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories, the sequel to The Last Kingdom historical series, set around King Edward's death, is high on battles for both -- power and purpose.
N4
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Focused on a close-knit community in a coastal neighbourhood of Chennai, N4 examines the consequences of one's actions.
Rennervations
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
In this four-part series, actor and construction aficionado Jeremy Renner does his bit for humanitarian causes through the innovations of purpose built vehicles.
The Last Thing He Told Me
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
A miniseries adaptation of Laura Dave's The New York Times bestseller, The Last Thing He Told Me revolves around a woman's search for her missing husband by reaching out to her stepdaughter.
Kabzaa
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Kannada (with subtitles)
British Raj, underworld, R Chandru's stab at a Pan-India period drama has tons of spectacle on its mind.
Florida Man
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
A cop's fall from grace compels him to take a dodgy assignment in his home state Florida except a mad treasure hunt awaits him.
Kannai Nambathey
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Innocent man implicated in a crime he did not commit trying to get his life back, that's Kannai Nambathey in a nutshell for you.
A Spy Among Friends
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: English
An espionage series set in early 1960s Britain, the adaptation of Ben Macintyre's novel about real-life spies looks at the relationship between a M16 intelligence officer and his Soviet double agent best friend.
A Man Called Otto
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
There's no room for cynicism in Tom Hanks playing a grumpy widower finding unexpected friendship when a plucky pregnant woman and her young family move next to him.
Jane
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Children may take to a nine-year-old budding environmentalist's adventures in a bid to save endangered animals inspired by her idol, Dr Jane Goodall.
Shehzada
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Babies exchanged at birth, one grows up to be rich, another poor until the truth dawns on all in the Kartik Aaryan-led remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.