Spies, Superstars, A Crazy Bear On OTT

Watch Jubilee's concluding episodes. Radhika Apte is a housewife turned spy. Mithunda makes his OTT debut. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Cocaine Bear

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

Language: English

Based on true events of 1985, Director Elizabeth Banks's furious offering follows a black bear's cocaine-powered rampage across the Georgia forest ensuing in a bloody trail and bonkers entertainment.

Jubilee Part 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video<

Language: Hindi

The wait is over.

The concluding half of Vikramaditya Motwane's riveting, critically acclaimed Web series chronicling the golden era of Hindi film industry has dropped.

Mrs Undercover

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A housewife must revive her special agent skills when a serial killer threatens to destroy the peace of her city in the Radhika Apte-led crime comedy.

Obsession

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's a dangerous, downward spiral when a surgeon embarks on a steamy affair with his son's fiancée.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Season 5)

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A New York housewife in the 1950s discovering her calling in comedy amidst personal upheavals and professional goals is ready to bid adieu in her fifth and final season.

Projapati

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

Mithun Chakraborty and Dev play a father-son pair wherein a senior citizen's only wish is to see his wedding planner son married.

Seven Kings Must Die

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories, the sequel to The Last Kingdom historical series, set around King Edward's death, is high on battles for both -- power and purpose.

N4

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Focused on a close-knit community in a coastal neighbourhood of Chennai, N4 examines the consequences of one's actions.

Rennervations

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

In this four-part series, actor and construction aficionado Jeremy Renner does his bit for humanitarian causes through the innovations of purpose built vehicles.

The Last Thing He Told Me

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

A miniseries adaptation of Laura Dave's The New York Times bestseller, The Last Thing He Told Me revolves around a woman's search for her missing husband by reaching out to her stepdaughter.

Kabzaa

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

British Raj, underworld, R Chandru's stab at a Pan-India period drama has tons of spectacle on its mind.

Florida Man

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A cop's fall from grace compels him to take a dodgy assignment in his home state Florida except a mad treasure hunt awaits him.

Kannai Nambathey

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Innocent man implicated in a crime he did not commit trying to get his life back, that's Kannai Nambathey in a nutshell for you.

A Spy Among Friends

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

An espionage series set in early 1960s Britain, the adaptation of Ben Macintyre's novel about real-life spies looks at the relationship between a M16 intelligence officer and his Soviet double agent best friend.

A Man Called Otto

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

There's no room for cynicism in Tom Hanks playing a grumpy widower finding unexpected friendship when a plucky pregnant woman and her young family move next to him.

Jane

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Children may take to a nine-year-old budding environmentalist's adventures in a bid to save endangered animals inspired by her idol, Dr Jane Goodall.

Shehzada

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Babies exchanged at birth, one grows up to be rich, another poor until the truth dawns on all in the Kartik Aaryan-led remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.