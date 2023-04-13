It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's quiz time, folks!

Identify the right movie from the options listed below.

Ready, steady, go!

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. 1942: A Love Story B. Khamoshi: The Musical C. Bombay A. 1942: A Love Story A. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil B. Badrinath Ki Dulhania C. Dear Zindagi B. Badrinath Ki Dulhania A. Bareilly Ki Barfi B. Dolly Ki Doli C. Queen C. Queen A. Dil B. Raja Hindustani C. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander A. Dil A. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota B. Main Khiladi Tu Anari C. Hero Hiralal C. Hero Hiralal A. The Lunchbox B. Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani C. A Death in the Gunj A. The Lunchbox A. Tanhaji B. Shamshera C. Mirzya B. Shamshera A. Nagina B. Karma C. Aulad B. Karma A. Samraat B. Professor Pyarelal C. Shalimar C. Shalimar A. Bachchhan Paandey B. Housefull 4 C. Shehzada A. Bachchhan Paandey

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com