Sonnalli Seygall Gets Married

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall got married to long-time boyfriend hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani in Mumbai on June 7.

Sonnalli shared pictures from the Anand Karaj ceremony that took place in a gurdwara, and captioned them, 'Sabr & Shukr'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

It was a pink-themed wedding for the couple, who have reportedly been dating for five years. In a very sweet move, Sonnalli was accompanied by her pet, also dressed up in pink, to the wedding location.

After the wedding, Sonnalli changed her name on Instagram to Sonnalli A Sajnani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

The mehendi ceremony took place on Monday, with mehendi artist Veena Nagda making elaborate mehendi designs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

Among the guests were Sumona Chakravarti, Raai Laxmi, Mandira Bedi, Shama Sikander and Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh.

Sumona writes, 'Yaara @asheshlsajnani Shaadi Mubarak! We were 2 strangers who befriended each other at a music fest in 2014. N here we are 9 years later -- seeing u embark on this beautiful journey with the love of your life @sonnalliseygall. Heartiest Congratulations u two. Love you heaps n tons! #AsheshFoundSona'