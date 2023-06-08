News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sonnalli Seygall Gets Married

Sonnalli Seygall Gets Married

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 08, 2023 09:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall got married to long-time boyfriend hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani in Mumbai on June 7.

Sonnalli shared pictures from the Anand Karaj ceremony that took place in a gurdwara, and captioned them, 'Sabr & Shukr'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

It was a pink-themed wedding for the couple, who have reportedly been dating for five years. In a very sweet move, Sonnalli was accompanied by her pet, also dressed up in pink, to the wedding location.

After the wedding, Sonnalli changed her name on Instagram to Sonnalli A Sajnani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

The mehendi ceremony took place on Monday, with mehendi artist Veena Nagda making elaborate mehendi designs.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

Among the guests were Sumona Chakravarti, Raai Laxmi, Mandira Bedi, Shama Sikander and Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh.

Sumona writes, 'Yaara @asheshlsajnani Shaadi Mubarak! We were 2 strangers who befriended each other at a music fest in 2014. N here we are 9 years later -- seeing u embark on this beautiful journey with the love of your life @sonnalliseygall. Heartiest Congratulations u two. Love you heaps n tons! #AsheshFoundSona'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Sonnalli Seygall Is Getting Married!
Sonnalli Seygall Is Getting Married!
Meet the GORGEOUS BRIDES of Bollywood
Meet the GORGEOUS BRIDES of Bollywood
Actress Sonnalli Seygall's 5 health tips
Actress Sonnalli Seygall's 5 health tips
Anushka, Ritika Create Buzz At The Oval
Anushka, Ritika Create Buzz At The Oval
Step Into Mahira's Charming Wardrobe
Step Into Mahira's Charming Wardrobe
Stuck in Russia for hrs, AI flyers finally head to US
Stuck in Russia for hrs, AI flyers finally head to US
HC to hear Wankhede on bribery charges in Aryan case
HC to hear Wankhede on bribery charges in Aryan case

More like this

PIX: Twinning lessons from Sonnalli Seygall

PIX: Twinning lessons from Sonnalli Seygall

BUSTED! Sonnalli Seygall's workout secrets

BUSTED! Sonnalli Seygall's workout secrets

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances