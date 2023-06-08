Sonnalli Seygall Gets Married

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall got married to long-time boyfriend hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani in Mumbai on June 7.
Sonnalli shared pictures from the Anand Karaj ceremony that took place in a gurdwara, and captioned them, 'Sabr & Shukr'.
It was a pink-themed wedding for the couple, who have reportedly been dating for five years. In a very sweet move, Sonnalli was accompanied by her pet, also dressed up in pink, to the wedding location.
After the wedding, Sonnalli changed her name on Instagram to Sonnalli A Sajnani.
The mehendi ceremony took place on Monday, with mehendi artist Veena Nagda making elaborate mehendi designs.
Among the guests were Sumona Chakravarti, Raai Laxmi, Mandira Bedi, Shama Sikander and Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh.
Sumona writes, 'Yaara @asheshlsajnani Shaadi Mubarak! We were 2 strangers who befriended each other at a music fest in 2014. N here we are 9 years later -- seeing u embark on this beautiful journey with the love of your life @sonnalliseygall. Heartiest Congratulations u two. Love you heaps n tons! #AsheshFoundSona'