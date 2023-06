Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall is all set to marry longtime boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani, today, June 7.

Ashesh runs a chain of restaurants, and the couple have been dating for five years.

The mehendi ceremony took place on Monday, June 5, and celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared some pictures.

Sonnalli's bachelorette party reportedly took place in May.

Raai Laxmi is among the guests at the Mumbai wedding.