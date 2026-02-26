Sonam's STYLISH Maternity Diary!

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor at the Zoya Jewels event in Mumbai. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points The ever stylish Sonam Kapoor rocks the maternity look.

Sonam prepares to welcome her second child.

Mommy-to-be Sonam flaunts her adorable baby bump in style.

Sonam Kapoor ended 2025 with a bang, serving one maternity look after another.

As she prepares to welcome her second baby with hubby Anand Ahuja, the actress continues to wow us with her fashion choices.

Here's looking at the gorgeous mama-to-be who's been keeping it stylish throughout her second pregnancy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla /Instagram

Sonam Kapoor is the very definition of effortless elegance in this black-and-gold Banarasi sari worn with a matching high-neck, full sleeved blouse designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayyur Girotra/Instagram

Ms Kapoor serves yet another stunning look as she attends a wedding in a custom Mayyur Girotra ensemble featuring a gold top, matching bottoms, and a statement colorful long jacket.

She completes her outfit with traditional jewelry, gold juttis, and her hair neatly tied in a bun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Jewels/Instagram

The gorgeous mommy-to-be flaunts her adorable baby bump while slaying the monochrome trend like a true diva!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam steps out for an event in an off-shoulder navy blue velvet gown and looks radiant with all that pregnancy glow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

No one aces maternity fashion like Sonam. Her all-white ensemble is our favorite pick -- chic, classy, and comfy all at once.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam dishes out major boss lady vibes in a body-hugging gown paired with a sassy leather jacket and a pair of boots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maalka By Varun Haria/Instagram

At her godh-bharai ceremony, Ms Ahuja stayed true to her traditional roots in a custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered lime-green lehenga choli, a matching cape and statement gold jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Exuding regal vibes in a pink Kalamkari sari by Asha Gautam -- where fashion artistry meets history -- Sonam makes a striking appearance. She completes the look with eye-grabbing jewellery, soft makeup, and hair neatly tied in a bun.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff