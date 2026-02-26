HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Sonam's STYLISH Maternity Diary!

Sonam's STYLISH Maternity Diary!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2026 12:25 IST

x

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor at the Zoya Jewels event in Mumbai. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points

  • The ever stylish Sonam Kapoor rocks the maternity look.
  • Sonam prepares to welcome her second child.
  • Mommy-to-be Sonam flaunts her adorable baby bump in style.

Sonam Kapoor ended 2025 with a bang, serving one maternity look after another.

As she prepares to welcome her second baby with hubby Anand Ahuja, the actress continues to wow us with her fashion choices.

Here's looking at the gorgeous mama-to-be who's been keeping it stylish throughout her second pregnancy.

 

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla /Instagram

Sonam Kapoor is the very definition of effortless elegance in this black-and-gold Banarasi sari worn with a matching high-neck, full sleeved blouse designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

 

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayyur Girotra/Instagram

Ms Kapoor serves yet another stunning look as she attends a wedding in a custom Mayyur Girotra ensemble featuring a gold top, matching bottoms, and a statement colorful long jacket.

She completes her outfit with traditional jewelry, gold juttis, and her hair neatly tied in a bun.

 

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Jewels/Instagram

The gorgeous mommy-to-be flaunts her adorable baby bump while slaying the monochrome trend like a true diva!

 

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam steps out for an event in an off-shoulder navy blue velvet gown and looks radiant with all that pregnancy glow.

 

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

No one aces maternity fashion like Sonam. Her all-white ensemble is our favorite pick -- chic, classy, and comfy all at once.

 

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam dishes out major boss lady vibes in a body-hugging gown paired with a sassy leather jacket and a pair of boots.

 

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maalka By Varun Haria/Instagram

At her godh-bharai ceremony, Ms Ahuja stayed true to her traditional roots in a custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered lime-green lehenga choli, a matching cape and statement gold jewellery.

 

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Exuding regal vibes in a pink Kalamkari sari by Asha Gautam -- where fashion artistry meets history -- Sonam makes a striking appearance. She completes the look with eye-grabbing jewellery, soft makeup, and hair neatly tied in a bun.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Sonam Kapoor

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Sonam Has The Energy Of A 20 Year Old'
'Sonam Has The Energy Of A 20 Year Old'
10 Times Sonam Kapoor Looked Wow
10 Times Sonam Kapoor Looked Wow
Kareena, Bhumi At Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower
Kareena, Bhumi At Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower
Sonam's Fun Vacation With Vayu
Sonam's Fun Vacation With Vayu
Will Sonam's 'Dream' Ever Come True?
Will Sonam's 'Dream' Ever Come True?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Tel Aviv with traditional cultural performances4:12

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Tel Aviv with...

Video: Kerala Health Minister Veena George injured during KSU protest in Kannur1:50

Video: Kerala Health Minister Veena George injured during...

Ekta Kapoor Makes a Stylish Appearance at Mumbai Event1:15

Ekta Kapoor Makes a Stylish Appearance at Mumbai Event

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO