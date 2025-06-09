10 Times Sonam Kapoor Looked Wow

Ever since Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2007, she's achieved a fair amount of success and worked with the cream of film-makers.

But it's her dazzling fashion and gorgeously put-together movie avatars that added to her star power.

On her 40th birthday on June 9, Sukanya Verma remembers the 10 times she wowed on screen with her super stylish appearances.

Saawariya

Playing the quintessential Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine in her first film itself, Sonam let her ethereal face and exquisite ethnic wardrobe do the talking.

Although Saawariya bombed, it made instant stars out of Anil and Sunita Kapoor's daughter and Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir.

Aisha

Aisha fumbles in adapting the whimsy of Jane Austen's Emma but Sonam's designer allure ensured its place in history.

As the poor little rich girl, the actress is a picture of upscale va va voom rocking one chic vibe after another years before Call Me Bae would call dibs on haute couture monopoly.

Delhi 6

Beaming with luminous innocence and carefree ardour, the Masakali woman's closeup friendly perfection makes her the most attractive inhabitant of Delhi 6.

I Hate Luv Storys

From girl-next-door working behind-the-scenes of a movie production to having her own dream girl moment straight out of a Bollywood fantasy, Sonam proves she can go from sweet to steamy within seconds in the 2010s rom-com.

Raanjhanaa

From a demure small town girl rebelling in love to a young independent woman engaged in active student politics, Sonam's bittersweet romantic experiences in Aanand L Rai's drama ensue in much darkness.

There's little doubt on how lovely she looks through it all, especially as the kohl-eyed, silver trinkets loving, shawl-draped campus campaigner.

Mausam

Whether it's sporting simplicity at its most disarming or old school glamour, Sonam paints quite a stunning picture on screen.

Mausam's a yawn but the actress looks fresh as a daisy in every single frame.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Sonam effortlessly slips into the image of a resplendent royal in vintage fineries and ornate wonders to up the lavish quotient of Sooraj R Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Khoobsurat

In this jazzed up reboot of Hrishikesh Mukerji's Khubsoorat, it's natty trends over nirmal anand as Sonam curates a mix of quirky and edgy in her wardrobe to play a ditzy physiotherapist.

Dolly Di Doli

As the con-woman posing as a bride of her various victims, Sonam lets her love for dress up do all the talking whilst donning gorgeous trousseau pieces from all cultures and communities.

Veere Di Wedding

Whatever one may feel about her shrill performance in the girl bonding drivel, Veere Di Wedding scores big on all the cosmetic fronts.

Sonam's stylish streak has a ball letting her hair down and playing pretty in a confection that favours gloss over guts.