Kareena, Bhumi At Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second baby with husband Anand Ahuja, hosted a baby shower at her home over the weekend, and her friends from the industry made the day a beautiful memory for her.
Key Points
- Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy in November.
- Sonam and Anand Ahuja hosted her baby shower at her home in Juhu, Mumbai.
- Quite a few film folk arrived to make the occasion extra special.
At Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Sonam Kapoor, who announced her second pregnancy in November, picks a lime green lehenga for the happy occasion and...
Showing off her baby bump.
Anupam Kher wishes her a happy Godbharai.
Sonam and Anand Ahuja sit together for the rituals.
The couple wed in 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2022.
Bollywood attends Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Sonam and Kareena Kapoor forged a bond while working on Veere Di Wedding.
Swara Bhaskar was also a part of the Veere Di Wedding cast.
Sonam's cousin Anshula Kapoor.
Sonam's aunt Maheep Kapoor.
Khushi Kapoor looks pretty in a sari.
Shabana Azmi played Sonam's mum in the latter's career-best film, Neerja.
Bhavana Panday.
Is Shanaya Kapoor nervous about her upcoming film, Tu Yaa Mein?
Arjun Kapoor.
Boney Kapoor gets a stylish makeover.
Sanjay Kapoor with son Jahaan.
Proud grandfather Anil Kapoor.
Bhumi Pednekar.
Masaba Gupta.
Farah Khan.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff