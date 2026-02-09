Kareena, Bhumi At Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second baby with husband Anand Ahuja, hosted a baby shower at her home over the weekend, and her friends from the industry made the day a beautiful memory for her.

Key Points Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy in November.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja hosted her baby shower at her home in Juhu, Mumbai.

Quite a few film folk arrived to make the occasion extra special.

At Sonam Kapoor's baby shower

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor, who announced her second pregnancy in November, picks a lime green lehenga for the happy occasion and...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Showing off her baby bump.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Anupam Kher wishes her a happy Godbharai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam and Anand Ahuja sit together for the rituals.

The couple wed in 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2022.

Bollywood attends Sonam Kapoor's baby shower

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sonam and Kareena Kapoor forged a bond while working on Veere Di Wedding.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Swara Bhaskar was also a part of the Veere Di Wedding cast.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sonam's cousin Anshula Kapoor.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sonam's aunt Maheep Kapoor.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Khushi Kapoor looks pretty in a sari.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Shabana Azmi played Sonam's mum in the latter's career-best film, Neerja.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Bhavana Panday.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Is Shanaya Kapoor nervous about her upcoming film, Tu Yaa Mein?

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Arjun Kapoor.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Boney Kapoor gets a stylish makeover.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sanjay Kapoor with son Jahaan.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Proud grandfather Anil Kapoor.

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Bhumi Pednekar.

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Masaba Gupta.

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Farah Khan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff