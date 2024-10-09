Sonam's Fun Vacation With Vayu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

The Maldives is Bollywood's go-to holiday destination but Sonam Kapoor gives us another perspective of the exotic island, as she takes son Vayu along with husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor and brother-in-law Karan Boolani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

'As we wrap up our incredible family holiday, I find myself reflecting on the unforgettable moments we've shared. This trip has been nothing short of magical -- a true escape that rejuvenated our spirits and deepened our bonds,' Sonam writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

'From the moment we arrived, the breathtaking beauty of the islands took our breath away. The turquoise waters, soft white sands, and vibrant coral reefs created a stunning backdrop for our family adventures. Every sunrise felt like a gift, reminding us of the beauty in each new day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

'Our days were filled with laughter, exploration, and togetherness. Whether we were snorkeling among colorful fish, enjoying beach games, or simply relaxing by the pool, each moment was a cherished memory in the making. Vayu's joy in discovering the wonders of nature was contagious, filling our hearts with gratitude.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam and Anand give themselves a special treat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

'In the evenings, we gathered for meals that delighted our taste buds and nourished our souls. Sharing stories under the stars, with the sound of waves in the background, created a sense of peace and unity that we’ll carry with us long after returning home,' she adds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

'This holiday has reminded us of the importance of family time, of slowing down and savoring each moment together. We've returned not just refreshed but with a deeper appreciation for each other and the beautiful world around us.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

'Thank you for providing the perfect setting for our family adventure. We leave with hearts full of love and memories that will last a lifetime. Here's to more adventures together!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Vayu and Sonam wait for their meal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

And it's certainly worth the wait!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Here's another plate of yumminess.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

The foursome get together for dinner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Dressing up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

A scrumptious breakfast.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com