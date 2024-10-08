Why Vettaiyan May Become A Blockbuster

'The combination of star power, compelling storytelling, and action-packed drama promises to set the box office ablaze and kickstart the new quarter on a spectacular high note.'

IMAGE: Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier in Vettaiyan.

The sharp dialogues of Andha Kanoon (1983), the captivating strains of Aana Jaana Laga Rahega from Geraftaar (1985), and the vibrant energy of Jumma Chumma De De from Hum (1991) have left an indelible mark on the memories of those who grew up in the '80s and '90s.

These films celebrated the artistry of two icons of Indian cinema -- Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth -- creating a rich tapestry of nostalgia that continues to resonate with fans.

Come October 10, this cinematic history will be revived as, after a gap of 33 years since the release of Hum, these legends reunite for the fourth time in the Tamil action thriller Vettaiyan.

This time, it's not just a celebration for fans but also brands. Companies like Bisleri, Reliance Digital, Samsung, and Mahindra & Mahindra have already partnered with the film's producers to capitalise on the Thalaiva and Big B fever.

In addition, as with any Rajini movie, private companies in Tamil Nadu are offering special screenings and granting employees leave to watch the film during its first week in theatres.

"We have already entered into co-branding tie-ups with Bisleri, Reliance Digital, and Samsung. There will also be in-film advertising for Mahindra N Series vehicles," said a senior executive from Lyca Productions, promoted by Sri Lankan Tamil entrepreneur Subaskaran Allirajah.

Though Rajini has hardly endorsed any brands, he remains one of the most sought-after untapped celebrities in India.

During the launch of Rajini's last film, Jailer, Bisleri, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, released limited-edition packs featuring the superstar.

In the trailers for the current movie, one can spot Rajini driving Mahindra vehicles.

RajinI's past movies have been well-leveraged by brands like Royal Enfield, Airtel, BookMyShow, SpiceJet, and Cadbury (Mondelez), all of which launched national campaigns around them.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan.

Box office numbers support the Rajini fever, as his last seven movies -- Jailer, Annaatthe, Darbar, Petta, 2.0, Kaala and Kabali -- collected Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore (Rs 25 billion to Rs 30 billion). These figures exclude Lal Salaam, in which he made a cameo and which collected only around Rs 17 crore (Rs 170 million).

Theatre chains are gearing up for the monumental reunion of these two legends.

"At PVR Inox, we are preparing for a grand opening, with over 2,000 shows planned across India. The excitement is palpable, and we anticipate an extraordinary response, with 700,000 footfalls expected during the opening weekend alone," said Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer of revenue and operations at PVR Inox.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the fact that the movie comes from T J Gnanavel, the director of the critically acclaimed Jai Bhim, raises its market value as well.

"The hype has reached new heights since the release of the trailer, and bookings have picked up in areas where they opened, with shows selling out. Vettaiyan is sure to achieve success at the box office, bringing joy to the collaborating brands and profits to the trade industry," Vijayabalan added.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth with Amitabh Bachchan in Vettaiyan.

Interestingly, despite this brand fever, Rajini has only endorsed two brands in his entire career, which began in 1975.

One was Palm Cola in the 1980s, a 100 per cent natural local cola brand by the State Palmgur and Fibre Marketing Co-operative Federation.

The actor appeared in a television commercial for the brand to support palm climbers and the regional industry.

The second was Hoote, a voice-based social media app co-founded by his daughter, Soundarya Vishagan, launched in 2021.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan endorses at least 20 brands, including Tata Sky, Kalyan Jewellers, Navratna Oil, Tanishq, Mankind Pharma, and TVS Jupiter, among others.

According to a recent report, Bachchan ranked ninth in the list of top endorsers, with a brand value of $83.6 million.

To capitalise on the global brand value of these superstars, a group of branding experts led by Lyca's head, G K M Tamil Kumaran, and operations chief Nishanthan Niruthan is spearheading the brand campaign for Lyca Productions.

"We are going to have special shows for our employees and well-wishers," said a senior executive from a financial sector company in Chennai.

Despite the fanfare, many still believe that content is king.

"The combination of star power, compelling storytelling, and action-packed drama promises to set the box office ablaze and kickstart the new quarter on a spectacular high note. We are confident Vettaiyan will be nothing short of a blockbuster," Dutta added.

It remains to be seen how brands will further capitalise on the fan excitement, especially with Big B also joining the party.