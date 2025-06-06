HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Sonal's Stunning Sunny Style

Sonal's Stunning Sunny Style

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 06, 2025 12:52 IST

x

Bollywood actresses looked gorgeous on the red carpet at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2025. A quick look at the style divas.

Sonal Chauhan brightens up the evening in a sunny dress.

 

Manushi Chhillar.

 

Nargis Fakhri.

 

Karishma Tanna's pearls have a party on her black gown.

 

Anjini Dhawan.

 

Nora Fatehi.

 

Geeta Basra.

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Daisy Shah.

 

Krystle D'Souza.

 

Akanksha Puri.

 

Ahsaas Channa.

 

Sadiya Khateeb.

 

Mahima Chaudhry.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aamir To Do A Superhero Film
Aamir To Do A Superhero Film
Who's Alia Kissing?
Who's Alia Kissing?
Love Lessons Sara, Fatima Learnt
Love Lessons Sara, Fatima Learnt
Ananya's Bikini Holiday In Croatia
Ananya's Bikini Holiday In Croatia
Hina Khan Weds Rocky Jaiswal
Hina Khan Weds Rocky Jaiswal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kashmir Linked To Kanyakumari By Rail!

webstory image 2

Malvani-Style Prawn Curry: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

14 Ancient Indian Sweets The World Wants To Protect

VIDEOS

PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over Chenab river0:47

PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over...

From Bumrah to Pant, Team India departs to England for Test series1:14

From Bumrah to Pant, Team India departs to England for...

'Totally supportive': Tharoor shares insights on meeting with Vance in US0:38

'Totally supportive': Tharoor shares insights on meeting...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD