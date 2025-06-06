Sonal's Stunning Sunny Style

Bollywood actresses looked gorgeous on the red carpet at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2025. A quick look at the style divas.

Sonal Chauhan brightens up the evening in a sunny dress.

Manushi Chhillar.

Nargis Fakhri.

Karishma Tanna's pearls have a party on her black gown.

Anjini Dhawan.

Nora Fatehi.

Geeta Basra.

Sophie Choudry.

Daisy Shah.

Krystle D'Souza.

Akanksha Puri.

Ahsaas Channa.

Sadiya Khateeb.

Mahima Chaudhry.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff