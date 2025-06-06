Sonal's Stunning Sunny Style

Bollywood actresses looked gorgeous on the red carpet at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2025. A quick look at the style divas.
Sonal Chauhan brightens up the evening in a sunny dress.
Manushi Chhillar.
Nargis Fakhri.
Karishma Tanna's pearls have a party on her black gown.
Anjini Dhawan.
Nora Fatehi.
Geeta Basra.
Sophie Choudry.
Daisy Shah.
Krystle D'Souza.
Akanksha Puri.
Ahsaas Channa.
Sadiya Khateeb.
Mahima Chaudhry.
Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff