Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday took a break from shooting her new film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan, to vacation in Croatia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Sharing a series of pictures, she writes, 'A day off in sunny sunny Croatia.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The perfect way to enjoy a holiday: Ice cream, a book and...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

A dip in the deep blues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya finds company in her hairstylist, Sanky Evrus as well as...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff