Hina Khan Weds Rocky Jaiswal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan married long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in an intimate wedding and announced the big news with loved-up pictures on social media.

The couple have dated each other for 13 years, and Rocky has steadily supporting her through her cancer treatment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

The couple met on the sets of 2009's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai , where Hina played the lead. Rocky was a supervising producer on the show.

They announced their relationship in 2017.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Sharing pictures, Hina writes, 'From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Manish Malhotra describes Hina's bridal wear: 'For her nuptials, the radiant Hina Khan @realhinakhan chose our handloom saree in opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. A light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, framed the drape with quiet intricacy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

He adds, 'Subtle pleated gota detailing added depth to the fabric, while a soft pink veil with a scalloped hem lent a dreamlike finish.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

'On her #MMsaree, her name and her husband's were delicately embroidered -- a personal note stitched into tradition. The look was complemented by imperial heirlooms from @manishmalhotrajewellery.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

'Alongside, her husband @rockyj1 wore our signature kurta in ecru -- understated, timeless, and tailored to the moment,' says Manish Malhotra of Rocky's ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina remains grateful and writes, 'You understood our simple love story and with your Vision made everything exquisitely beautiful, and better while keeping it minimalistic.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda applied the intricate mehendi designs on her hands and feet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

We wish the couple a long and happy married life!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff