The Love Lessons That Sara, Fatima Learned

IMAGE: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal at the Metro... In Dino trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Amid the action extravaganza and 'big event' films, Director Anurag Basu brings an ode to romance with Metro... In Dino.

The anthology film comes with a cheerful tagline: 'Your Own Story'.

At the trailer launch, Basu said his film is about modern day relationships that feel "relatable" and is essentially "diaries of people" he has met in his life.

The plot revolves around four couples -- portrayed by Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher -- and shows their emotional journeys of love and heartbreaks.

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma at the Metro In Dino trailer launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

When asked about love lessons they learned a hard way, Fatima said she got "hurt" herself a lot in love.

Sara said she just goes in "blind" into her relationships and hopes for the best.

Konkona vehemently said that she believes in "an element of risk" because life comes with "uncertainty".

As the film is set against the backdrop of a modern metropolis, the cast was pushed into Gen Z relationship terms such as "situationship" and "breadcrumbing" that left some of them perplexed.

The event turned into a double celebration for Neena Gupta who rang in her 66th birthday.

She cut a birthday cake amid smiles, cheers and a chorus of warm wishes from the media and her co-stars.

"I have never celebrated my birthday with so many people before," she said with a smile.

IMAGE: Team Metro In Dino celebrates Neena Gupta's birthday. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

In an interesting role reversal of sorts, the cast asked questions about love and relationships to the media present at the event.

The questions ranged from modern dating to biggest love lessons, and second chances in love.

The heartfelt responses added a personal touch to the glitzy media event.

Sara said her character in Metro In Dino is of an ‘easy breezy girl’ who is ‘real’ and ‘definitely not glamorous.’

But the actress was quickly reminded of ‘ladaai (fight)’ by Director Basu.

The reason for the fight was Sara’s quirky new hairstyle for the film.

Sara laughed, as Basu explained, “I wanted her to have shorter hair."

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur at the Metro In Dino trailer launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Just like the predecessor Life in a... Metro, the new film also boasts melodious music from Pritam. But the absence of late singer KK is definitely felt.

IMAGE: Konkona Sen Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur at the Metro In Dino trailer launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Basu said Metro... In Dino is a tribute to both KK and Irrfan, who had played a key role in Life In A... Metro.

“KK not only sang in Metro but all my movies. So I miss him,” Basu said.

“I was talking to Bhushanji (Kumar, Producer) that Pritam's compositions are greatly complemented by KK. The whole film is a tribute to KK and Irrfan. We miss them,” he added.

IMAGE: Anurag Basu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal at the Metro In Dino trailer launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Metro... In Dino arrives in cinemas on July 4.