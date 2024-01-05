Sonakshi Gets Naughty In Egypt!

The New Year has started, and many film folk have resumed work. But for many others, the holiday isn't over just yet!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'Sphinx just lookin like a wow so i gave him a kiss... and then went on to take some more corny photos,' Sonakshi Sinha tells us from Egypt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Did Ananya Panday spend New Year's Eve with beau Aditya Roy Kapur in London?

No one's confirming this, but pictures of them ice skating together have surfaced online.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao enjoy the winter in the Arctic Circle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Isse kehte hain candid posing,' says beach baby Rakul Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan, husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Innaya have been enjoying the sights and sounds of Australia since Christmas.

On her daddy Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's birth anniversary on January 5, Soha visits the Melbourne Cricket Ground to pay a fitting tribute and writes, 'It seemed only fitting to remember and celebrate Abba on his birthday today by visiting one of his favourite places to play -- The Melbourne Cricket Ground. He scored many Test hundreds but many consider his finest innings, as good as any century, to be the 75 at the MCG in 1967-68.

'India was 25 for 5 when he came in to bat and he needed a runner because of a pulled hamstring -- he couldn't play his usual front-foot shots and hooked his way up to India totalling 162... his 75 that day made it to No. 14 in Wisden Asia's list of the top 25 Indian Test innings - 'An innings played with one leg and one eye'. Happy birthday Abba.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough get into 'tourist mode' in Cusco, Peru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy enjoy some girl time in Bangkok.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira and brother Ishaan Khatter are holidaying in Bhutan, and they met up with the royal family!

Mira writes, 'So grateful to have met His Majesty The King @kingjigmekhesar and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen of Bhutan and spent time on many occasions during our stay. Their warmth, humility and generosity envelopes one into the comfort of chatting and interacting candidly. Yet their pride for the country, their people & its heritage reminds one of their innate regality.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra takes a dip in a pool in Shimla.

No, it's not cold, she informs us: 'Weather proofing fun .. -1° outside and 25° in water, the joys of an indoor pool.. The @tajtheogresort your delights are unparalleled.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Angira Dhar treks to the Himalayas with husband Anand Tiwari and writes, 'When you travel with your audience, your makeup artist and your lover all inclusive.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Aadar Jain bids adieu to Bali.