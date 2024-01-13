News
Sonakshi Feels 'Bus Ho Gaya'

Sonakshi Feels 'Bus Ho Gaya'

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 13, 2024 11:47 IST
Athiya has a question... Preity is in Machu Picchu... Dia at a global summit...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha obviously enjoyed her vacation in Egypt, as she keeps posting pretty pix now and then.

Here's her latest, with her witty caption: 'Bus ho gaya. Pun intended. Cheers.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

But after making those lovely memories, the first thing Sona did when she returned was go on a dinner date.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty has a question for you: 'Who do you think is taller?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta hikes with husband Gene Goodenough and writes, 'Us after a 16km uphill hike on the Inka Trail to Machu Picchu Wow!!! What a view... what a hike! #Bucketlist.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza attends a global summit in Singapore and writes, 'Visiting the @google Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore was special. One of the many beautiful connections i got to make with people last year. We talked about the interconnectedness of all life on Earth, the importance of individual action to #BeatPollution and #ActOnClimate, the power of storytelling with intentionality to achieve #GlobalGoals and how each of us can become strong allies for each other and transform women's lives with the choices we make.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'Thank you Lord Venkateshwara for the most beautiful morning in the beginning of year! And gratitude that I can bring mamma and papa for this blissful darshan every year!' says Aahana Kumra from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Andhra Pradesh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur lives the jet-setting life.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu shares a throwback picture with Rakul Singh and Pragya Jaiswal from a holiday and writes, 'Rewinding the best vacay vibes with the fam.'

