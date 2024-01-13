Sonakshi Feels 'Bus Ho Gaya'

Athiya has a question... Preity is in Machu Picchu... Dia at a global summit...
Sonakshi Sinha obviously enjoyed her vacation in Egypt, as she keeps posting pretty pix now and then.
Here's her latest, with her witty caption: 'Bus ho gaya. Pun intended. Cheers.'
But after making those lovely memories, the first thing Sona did when she returned was go on a dinner date.
Athiya Shetty has a question for you: 'Who do you think is taller?'
Preity Zinta hikes with husband Gene Goodenough and writes, 'Us after a 16km uphill hike on the Inka Trail to Machu Picchu Wow!!! What a view... what a hike! #Bucketlist.'
Dia Mirza attends a global summit in Singapore and writes, 'Visiting the @google Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore was special. One of the many beautiful connections i got to make with people last year. We talked about the interconnectedness of all life on Earth, the importance of individual action to #BeatPollution and #ActOnClimate, the power of storytelling with intentionality to achieve #GlobalGoals and how each of us can become strong allies for each other and transform women's lives with the choices we make.'
'Thank you Lord Venkateshwara for the most beautiful morning in the beginning of year! And gratitude that I can bring mamma and papa for this blissful darshan every year!' says Aahana Kumra from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Andhra Pradesh.
Avneet Kaur lives the jet-setting life.
Lakshmi Manchu shares a throwback picture with Rakul Singh and Pragya Jaiswal from a holiday and writes, 'Rewinding the best vacay vibes with the fam.'