Salman, Spies, Soup, Superheroes on OTT

Sukanya Verma lists her this week's OTT recommendations.

Tiger 3

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Salman Khan resumes his spy duties as Tiger in the third film of the franchise. Only this time, he must come to both ghar (India) and sasural's (Pakistan) rescue against the looming threat of a terrorist played by Emraan Hashmi.

Killer Soup

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A woman bumps off her husband along with her lover and plans a devious plot to save their skin and seize the day in Abhishek Chaubey's eight-part black comedy.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Fighting a formidable enemy before he lays his hand on a deadly weapon of mass destruction forms Ethan Hunt's latest mission showcasing Tom Cruise's daredevilry to the nines.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Adapted from David Grann's book Killers Of The Flower Moon: The Osage Murders, the Oscar buzz is strong for Martin Scorsese's true-crime Western, which highlights the murders of an oil-rich Native American community in 1920s Oklahoma.

Echo

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Better be cued in on Hawkeye to dive into the follow-up spinoff tale of Maya Lopez, a deaf, Native American assassin facing the consequences of her ruthless actions.

Kingdom III Flame of Destiny

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Powerful generals, war orphans, sprawling kingdoms, threats of invasion, glorious battlefields, the third film in the Kingdom trilogy recreates the epic tone of Yasuhisa Hara's hit manga.

Rebound

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A familiar story of an underdog basketball team pushed to succeed by their gung-ho coach offers a winsome take on second chances.

Lift

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Mid-air robbery forms the crux of the plot when a thief attempts to rob a vault full of gold from a flying plane in the Kevin Hart heist comedy.

Role Play

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Efforts to spice up their marriage takes a wild turn when a man discovers his suburban New Jersey wife is a paid assassin.

Napoleon

Where to watch? Rent on Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The life and times of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte as well as his marriage to Josephine are chronicled in Ridley Scott's Joaquin Phoenix-led biopic.

Extra Ordinary Man

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A junior artist's struggles to become a hero while he falls in love and fights a fiend is recounted in Vakkantham Vamsi's Extra Ordinary Man.

The Trial

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

The mysterious death of a cop's husband points fingers at her as the investigation gets underway and curiouser and curiouser.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

The animated Hanuman's third season documents his heroics and assistance after Ram wages a war against Ravan.

Criminal Record

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Experience and enthusiasm collide when a pair of London detectives -- an experienced hand and an upstart -- tussle to get their way in the pursuit of justice.

Journey

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

National award winner Cheram's nine episode OTT debut looks at the journey of five contenders eyeing the same vacancy.