Guess How Much Ananya's Dress Costs?

Guess How Much Ananya's Dress Costs?

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 12, 2024 13:40 IST
Movie stars stepped on in style on Thursday, and we tell you just how their day went.

So what does Ananya Panday wear when she goes out for a meal? A stunning mini from the House Of Eda, which reportedly costs Rs 10,499.

 

Bhumi Pednekar twins with sister Samiksha at dinner.

 

Sonakshi Sinhais on a dinner date too with...

 

Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Sushmita Sen goes shopping with Rohman Shawl.

 

Ritiesh Deshmukh, who will play the villain in Raid 2 opposite Ajay Devgn, takes sons Riaan and Rahyl to a saloon.

 

Tejasswi Prakash gets a new hairstyle. Like it?

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
