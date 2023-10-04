News
Raees Actor Mahira Khan's Wedding Album

Raees Actor Mahira Khan's Wedding Album

Source: ANI
October 04, 2023 10:49 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

Pakistan movie star Mahira Khan tied the knot with long-time beau Salim Karim on Sunday, October 1.

On Tuesday, October 3, the Raees actor shared the first picture from her dreamy outdoor wedding, saying, 'Bismillah.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

Mahira's bridal outfit was designed by Dubai Designer Faraz Manan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

The wedding was held in Pakistan's hill station of Bhurban.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

Mahira's son Azlaan walks her down the aisle.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wished her, saying, 'Congratulations beautiful girl. God bless you both.'

Mouni Roy commented, 'Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Wish you the happiest most meaningful journey ahead.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

Mahira also shared a video from her wedding ceremony on Instagram and captioned it, 'My Shehzada, Salim.'

Video: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

In the video, Salim can be seen getting emotional as he watched his bride walking down the aisle.

Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari and they had a son in 2009. They separated in 2015.

Source: ANI
