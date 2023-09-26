News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Guess Who Will Direct Alia's Jigra?

Guess Who Will Direct Alia's Jigra?

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 26, 2023 16:17 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt has moved on to her next Dharma Productions project, but this film will be directed not by Karan Johar, but by Vasan Bala.

Vasan Bala has directed Peddlers, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Lagta, Monica, O My Darling and you can read interesting Rediff interviews with the talented director in the related links posted with this report.

Jigra will be co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started,' Alia announced.

'Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)... not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward. JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024.'

'The return of...my #Jigra, @aliaabhatt once again on this exceptional story helmed by @vasanbala. A story of unbreakable love & unshakable courage! JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024.'

REDIFF MOVIES
