On Saturday, May 18, 2024, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff began shooting for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in Srinagar.

Featuring Devgn in the lead role, it is the latest instalment in Shetty's popular Singham cop franchise.

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shroff.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff in action during the shooting at the historic Zaina Kadal bridge in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn during the shoot.

IMAGE: Director Rohit Shetty.

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn shooting a scene on the bridge.

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn in between shots.

IMAGE: Rohit Shetty and Jackie Shroff during the shoot.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com