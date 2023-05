Hina Khan attended the G20 conference in Srinagar as a representative of the entertainment industry.

Hina was personally invited by Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu to visit the Kashmir Valley and grace the G20 summit.

Born and brought up in Kashmir, Hina used the platform to recall her early years in the Valley.

Umar Ganie captures the actor's Kashmir visit for Rediff.com.