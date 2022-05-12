News
Why Bollywood Must Go Back To Kashmir

Why Bollywood Must Go Back To Kashmir

By Rediff Movies
May 12, 2022 13:35 IST
Kashmir! Say the word and images of beautiful landscapes, majestic mountains and pristine snow flash through your mind.

And probably a few songs too.

Which should not be surprising since Bollywood has always been enamoured with Kashmir.

Several movies have been set in this stunning Valley.

Singer Udit Narayan recently headed there to shoot a music album directed by Gaurav Chandrakant Bhat. Kashmir, he says, remains just as mesmerising.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the Valley through Udit Narayan's eyes.

 

IMAGE: Udit Narayan paired with actor Sonali Sachdev for the song.
Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The shoot was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Naranag village.
Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The magnificent Himalayas were the perfect backdrop for their dreamy boat ride.
Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Udit Narayan, who was accompanied by his son Aditya, urged filmmakers to shoot movies in Kashmir again.
Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
