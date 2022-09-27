Shruti Is Happy Only When...

Kapil's selfie with Trisha... Hina's thought for the day... Kartik's pensive mood...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

'I’m only happy when it rains!!!!!!!!!!! last day in Istanbul … fun was had good food was eaten my grey heart still beating .:: next … chalo chalo chalo !!!!' writes Shruti Haasan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

In Ladakh, Siddhant Chaturvedi smiles as gold outlines the Himalayas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan's thought of the day from the Maldives: 'I make the pool my room and the bottom of it, my bed .. Trying to think outside the box.. hehehehe.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

'Rajasthan calling!!! Take me back!!!' says Lara Dutta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

After Aishwarya Rai, Kapil Sharma takes a selfie with Trisha Krishnan, who is promoting her film PS-1 on his popular show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan, caught in a pensive mood as he heads for a shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar goes on a run and writes, 'Beat the monday barrier. Break a sweat. Burn those cals.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Alia Fazal and Richa Chadha meet one of Bollywood's premiere filmmakers Saeed Mirza and his wife Jennifer. Ali writes, 'Two of our most favouritest people in the world!! Saeed saab and jennifer ma’am. And ofcourse Che watching over.'