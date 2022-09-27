News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shruti Is Happy Only When...

Shruti Is Happy Only When...

By Rediff Movies
September 27, 2022 15:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kapil's selfie with Trisha... Hina's thought for the day... Kartik's pensive mood...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

'I’m only happy when it rains!!!!!!!!!!! last day in Istanbul … fun was had good food was eaten my grey heart still beating .:: next … chalo chalo chalo !!!!' writes Shruti Haasan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

In Ladakh, Siddhant Chaturvedi smiles as gold outlines the Himalayas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan's thought of the day from the Maldives: 'I make the pool my room and the bottom of it, my bed .. Trying to think outside the box.. hehehehe.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

'Rajasthan calling!!! Take me back!!!' says Lara Dutta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

After Aishwarya Rai, Kapil Sharma takes a selfie with Trisha Krishnan, who is promoting her film PS-1 on his popular show.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan, caught in a pensive mood as he heads for a shoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar goes on a run and writes, 'Beat the monday barrier. Break a sweat. Burn those cals.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Alia Fazal and Richa Chadha meet one of Bollywood's premiere filmmakers Saeed Mirza and his wife Jennifer. Ali writes, 'Two of our most favouritest people in the world!! Saeed saab and jennifer ma’am. And ofcourse Che watching over.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Aishwarya Rai On The PS-1 Experience
SEE: Aishwarya Rai On The PS-1 Experience
Wear The Colours of Navratri Right
Wear The Colours of Navratri Right
'I kept thinking I would get fired'
'I kept thinking I would get fired'
How Teesta Setalvad Spent Time In Jail
How Teesta Setalvad Spent Time In Jail
JD-U takes out 'beware of BJP' rallies across Bihar
JD-U takes out 'beware of BJP' rallies across Bihar
Congress treasurer Bansal in presidential poll fray?
Congress treasurer Bansal in presidential poll fray?
SC to hear Centre vs Delhi row over powers on Nov 9
SC to hear Centre vs Delhi row over powers on Nov 9

More like this

Yami's Lost In Chicago And Lovin' It

Yami's Lost In Chicago And Lovin' It

Why Is Shah Rukh Talking To His Shirt?

Why Is Shah Rukh Talking To His Shirt?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances