Shruti Is Happy Only When...

Kapil's selfie with Trisha... Hina's thought for the day... Kartik's pensive mood...
'I’m only happy when it rains!!!!!!!!!!! last day in Istanbul … fun was had good food was eaten my grey heart still beating .:: next … chalo chalo chalo !!!!' writes Shruti Haasan.
In Ladakh, Siddhant Chaturvedi smiles as gold outlines the Himalayas.
Hina Khan's thought of the day from the Maldives: 'I make the pool my room and the bottom of it, my bed .. Trying to think outside the box.. hehehehe.'
'Rajasthan calling!!! Take me back!!!' says Lara Dutta.
After Aishwarya Rai, Kapil Sharma takes a selfie with Trisha Krishnan, who is promoting her film PS-1 on his popular show.
Kartik Aaryan, caught in a pensive mood as he heads for a shoot.
Farhan Akhtar goes on a run and writes, 'Beat the monday barrier. Break a sweat. Burn those cals.'
Alia Fazal and Richa Chadha meet one of Bollywood's premiere filmmakers Saeed Mirza and his wife Jennifer. Ali writes, 'Two of our most favouritest people in the world!! Saeed saab and jennifer ma’am. And ofcourse Che watching over.'