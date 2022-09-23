Now That's How You Take A ROYAL SELFIE!

Karisma plays with red... Is Urvashi heartbroken?... Sunny's having fun...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes a selfie with Trisha Krishnan on the sets of Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil historical, Ponniyin Selvan: I, which also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi.

The two ladies, who play queens, seem to be on opposite sides in the film -- Aishwarya is Nandini, a scorned woman who plots against the Cholas, while Trisha is Princess Kundavai Piratti, who wants peace in the region.

Ponniyin Selvan: I will release on September 30.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is in the mood for red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Who's broken Urvashi Rautela's heart? She's captioned this pic 'Dil-e-nadaan tujhe hua kya hai, Akhir iss dard ki dawa kya hai'

That iconic song is an unforgettable part of the 1954 film Mirza Ghalib.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone has 'thrice the fun' in Bengaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

Elli AvrRam finishes dubbing for her next film: 'Dubbing complete for a super exciting one. Insta-fam keep your patience, you shall all get to know about my next film.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Kamal Haasan returns to the sets of Indian 2 with Director Shankar.

The shooting of the film had been kept on hold after an accident on the sets in 2020 left three dead and 10 injured.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 80 in October, is ready with his next project. He gives us a hint: 'At times, I play the role of a curator. A labour of love, coming soon. @legend1942.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

Vidya Malavade and Rannvijay Singha promote their upcoming show, Mismatched Season 2. 'Who all got a 'kick' after watching the #mismatchedonnetflix season 2 trailer?'' they ask.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

Shreyas Talpade celebrates 16 years of Nagesh Kukunoor's brilliant film Dor, co-starring Ayesha Takia and Gul Panag, 'Crica 2006. My first look test for Dor!

'In times when women centric films was not a thing, we made DOR. A film that will always be a masterpiece and will always be close to my heart.

'Dor was about 2 amazing women played by @gulpanag and ayeshatakia (sending you'll lots of love guys) on their individual journey and how I was a small link to their lives as बहरूपिया . Thank you for this @nageshkukunoor' Well, that movie made me realize, it's the role, the character that matters and never the screen time!

'As we complete 16 years mein aap sabko dil se शुक्रिया kehna chahta hoon for all the love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

Abhay Deol wants you to make a confession: 'You had a romance, did you break by chance Over me?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

'I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenIndiaChallenge and planted 3 saplings. I further nominate @venkateshdaggubati garu , @rajkummar_rao sir, @TheShilpaShetty mam, & @abhimanyud to do the same!' says Shirley Setia.