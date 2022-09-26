Yami's Lost in Chicago And Lovin' It

Where were Bollywood stars travelling last weekend? Let's take a look.
Yami Gautam's film Lost -- directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (Pink) and starring Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna and Neil Bhoopalam -- premiered at the 13th Chicago South Asian Film Festival.
The actor writes, 'It truly gives us joy to share with you all that #Lost received a standing ovation at the @csaffestival, along with high praises that were filled with immense love.'
Sangeeta Bijlani watches the India vs Australia cricket match in Hyderabad! India won, of course.
Mini Mathur posts a picture with husband Kabir Khan; the couple are in New York.
A week ago, Mini was in New Jersey to host the Hope Gala 2022 for the Shri Krishna Nidhi Foundation.
Hina Khan's 'travel therapy', this time in the Maldives.
Boman Irani, who was shooting for Uunchai, is now in Manhattan. He asks, 'Kadak is not a bad idea sometimes! What say?'
Arjun Rampal has a fanboy moment when he spots Amitabh Bachchan's hand prints in Poland: 'The hands of the legend @amitabhbachchan warmed up my cold day in Krakow, Poland.'
Sayani Gupta visits the Pangong lake in Ladakh, where the climax of 3 Idiots was shot.
Amala Paul has breakfast in the pool in -- where else? -- the Maldives.
Aahana Kumra seeks blessings at the Ajmer Sharif Khwaja Gharib Nawaz on Sunday.
Tusshar Kapoor attends the Rajasthan Film Festival 2022 in Jaipur.