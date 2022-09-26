News
Yami's Lost in Chicago And Lovin' It

Yami's Lost in Chicago And Lovin' It

By Rediff Movies
September 26, 2022 17:50 IST
Where were Bollywood stars travelling last weekend? Let's take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam's film Lost -- directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (Pink) and starring Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna and Neil Bhoopalam -- premiered at the 13th Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

The actor writes, 'It truly gives us joy to share with you all that #Lost received a standing ovation at the @csaffestival, along with high praises that were filled with immense love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangeeta Bijlani/Instagram

Sangeeta Bijlani watches the India vs Australia cricket match in Hyderabad! India won, of course.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

Mini Mathur posts a picture with husband Kabir Khan; the couple are in New York.

A week ago, Mini was in New Jersey to host the Hope Gala 2022 for the Shri Krishna Nidhi Foundation.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan's 'travel therapy', this time in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Boman Irani, who was shooting for Uunchai, is now in Manhattan. He asks, 'Kadak is not a bad idea sometimes! What say?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal has a fanboy moment when he spots Amitabh Bachchan's hand prints in Poland: 'The hands of the legend @amitabhbachchan warmed up my cold day in Krakow, Poland.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta visits the Pangong lake in Ladakh, where the climax of 3 Idiots was shot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul has breakfast in the pool in -- where else? -- the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra seeks blessings at the Ajmer Sharif Khwaja Gharib Nawaz on Sunday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor attends the Rajasthan Film Festival 2022 in Jaipur. 

Rediff Movies
