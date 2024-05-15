Shriya Relives Her Australian Holiday

Shalini writes a love letter... Aahana is 'Dilli Ki Billi'... Prajakta is lost...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pigaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar shares a memory from her Australian holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar gives us a peek into her London dairies: 'Travelling with parents after a certain age is like travelling with kids ... The top most priority is their food followed by the energy they have to walk around ... taking pictures and videos so that they can show them to their friends and medicines ... the list is longer. Life comes back to a circle ... doesn't it. Ps - mere wale toh you can't keep them alone together for long biscuits ke upar behes shuru ho jaati hain.

'Day 1 -- waited patiently at the airport for 6 hours cos our check in was at 3 pm Walked three floors with all thesamaan yes I got all the samaan don't get all judgy on me yet. Roamed around China town in search of rice n vegetable gravy. Came home n crashed.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

'Love letters to the mountains. P.S. I'll be back soon xoxo,' says Shalini Pandey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'Soulful Delhi. And I'll always be #DilliKiBilli. Thank you Delhi for healing me,' says Aahana Kumra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

But Vidya Malavade stresses on 'Dilli ki Garmi.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam shares a throwback pic from her April trip to Azerbaijan. Oh, and that's not paani puri, it's mushroom.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna visits the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli feels lost in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Guess where Anusha Dandekar is holidaying.