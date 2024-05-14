Ananya's Bikini Pix She Forgot About

Ananya Panday treated her fans to pictures from her camera that she had forgotten about.
But how can she forget about this blue bikini that makes her look so stunning?
'Forgotten photos from my camera roll,' she writes.
That's a bread stick that Ananya's holding, and she warns, 'It's meant to be a cute pic pls calm down.'
Enjoying the sea view.
Ananya sure has a quirky sense of humour.
Did Ananya forget about these pictures because she's currently obsessed with this?
Ananya will be seen next in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller Control.
There's also the courtroom drama Shankara opposite Akshay Kumar, based on Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat's book The Case that Shook the Empire, which tells the story of the fight for the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Ananya will also be seen in the Amazon Prime Video Web series, Call Me Bae.