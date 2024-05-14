News
Ananya's Bikini Pix She Forgot About

Ananya's Bikini Pix She Forgot About

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 14, 2024 16:06 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday treated her fans to pictures from her camera that she had forgotten about.

But how can she forget about this blue bikini that makes her look so stunning?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'Forgotten photos from my camera roll,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

That's a bread stick that Ananya's holding, and she warns, 'It's meant to be a cute pic pls calm down.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Enjoying the sea view.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya sure has a quirky sense of humour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Did Ananya forget about these pictures because she's currently obsessed with this?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya will be seen next in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller Control.

There's also the courtroom drama Shankara opposite Akshay Kumar, based on Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat's book The Case that Shook the Empire, which tells the story of the fight for the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya will also be seen in the Amazon Prime Video Web series, Call Me Bae.

REDIFF MOVIES
